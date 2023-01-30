FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Fort St. John could expect a dump of snow and strong winds in the next few days.

Environment Canada recently issued snowfall warnings for the South Peace, stating a long period of snowfall with total amounts of 20 to 30 cm is expected by Thursday.

A snowfall warning has yet to be issued for the North Peace, despite the same amount of snow forecasted for the area.

According to the Weather Network, Fort St. John can expect up to ten centimetres of snow on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

The city can also expect periodic snow flurries for the rest of the week.

According to Environment Canada, Fort St. John can expect to see winds with speeds up to 50 kilometres an hour on Tuesday evening and a windchill reaching minus 33 overnight.

Environment Canada warns that at these temperatures, there is a risk of frostbite. Make sure to limit exposure to cold, and dress warmly in layers to keep skin covered.

For more about weather forecasts and safety in the cold, visit Environment Canada’s website.

