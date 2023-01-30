TAYLOR, B.C. — Fort St. John commercial vehicle safety and enforcement (CVSE) officers recently issued multiple tickets for commercial vehicles not chaining up tires on the South Taylor Hill.

In a post on Facebook, B.C.’s Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure reported that 16 tickets were recently issued for not chaining tires when required, and two other tickets were issued for not carrying chains at all.

The ministry added that ten trucks needed to be towed up the hill.

Multiple vehicle incidents have been reported on the Taylor Hill this winter, including a recent incident where a semi jackknifed across the road on the North Taylor Hill.

There has not been any indication that this incident was due to a lack of tire chains, but it highlights the danger of the Taylor Hill in the winter.

According to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, commercial vehicles must carry chains between October 1st and April 30th when travelling outside the Greater Vancouver and Greater Victoria areas.

For more information on tire chaining, visit the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure’s website.

