VERNON, B.C. — Mounties in B.C.’s Interior say a Vernon man has been charged for drug trafficking after his vehicle was allegedly found with a stolen Saskatchewan licence plate.

They say an officer noticed the stolen plate in a parking lot on Tuesday.

North Okanagan RCMP says other officers were called to the scene as the suspect allegedly drove away to try to evade police, but that he was “soon contained and arrested.”

They say they searched the driver and his car and found drugs they suspected to be methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine.

They say the 30-year-old man has been charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, as well as “several driving offences.”

Police say he appeared in court on Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 28, 2023.

The Canadian Press

