Welcome to our next installment of Weekly Review, the series where we mention what’s going on behind the scenes and showcase the previous week’s top stories.

If you want to get this review directly in your inbox, all newsletter subscribers receive it every Sunday!

Email* Join for Free

Behind the Scenes

We are excited to announce that we are unveiling a new look for the website this week!

Story Continues Below

While it won't be drastically different from what the site currently looks like, we feel that it will provide a better reading experience for you. Our plan is to change the look on Wednesday so stay tuned to check it out and make sure to let us know what you think! As with most changes, there may be a couple of hiccups so we appreciate your patience!

Along with the new site, we will be adjusting our Daily Newsletter on Wednesday as well. If you have any problems with the newsletter, feel free to email our Reader Engagement Lead Greg at greg@energeticcity.ca

Thanks for sticking with us and we look forward to hearing what you think!

Top Stories of the Week

It's always interesting to see what the readers of Energeticcity.ca are most interested in the region. Sometimes it's a big decision that will impact property taxes, and sometimes it's a new restaurant coming to town. Here are the top stories for the week of January 22 to 28, 2023

Remembering Isabel Auger: the founder of Spirit of the Peace Powwow passed away earlier this month, leaving behind incredible memories across the local powwow community. Canfor Closing in Chetwynd: the company sent a letter to employees announcing the permanent closure of the mill. According to the letter, 180 employees will be affected. 90-Year-Old Stable after Crash: according to the woman's daughter her mother was headed into town from Charlie Lake Tuesday morning when she was hit by a truck on the Alaska Highway.

To stay up-to-date on local news and events, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or LinkedIn. Want to keep local journalism alive? Become a Supporter!

Thanks for reading! Energeticcity.ca is the voice of the Peace, bringing issues that matter to the forefront with independent journalism. Our job is to share the unique values of the Peace region with the rest of B.C. and make sure those in power hear us. From your kids’ lemonade stand to natural resource projects, we cover it – but we need your support. Give $10 a month to Energeticcity.ca today and be the reason we can cover the next story. Learn More