FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John Huskies now sit at 28 wins in a row after defeating the Sexsmith Vipers 5-0 on Friday night.

Most of the scoring took place in the first period, including a goal from Braith Morgan, the newest addition to the Huskies.

After allowing four goals in the first period, the Vipers fought hard for the remainder of the game, resulting in a scoreless second period, and just one goal for the Huskies in the third.

Currently, the Huskies rank first in the NWJHL with 63 points. The Grande Prairie Wheat Kings sit in second place with 54 points, and the Dawson Creek Kodiaks follow closely behind in third with 53 points.

The Huskies will attempt to continue their record-breaking streak in Saturday night’s game against the La Crete Lumber Barons.

The puck drops in the North Peace Arena at 8:00 p.m.

