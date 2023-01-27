FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John Farmers’ Market is hosting its Winter Market at the Pomeroy Hotel on Saturday.

The market will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on January 28th.

Just like the Farmers’ Market, which is usually held in Centennial Park’s Festival Plaza, the Winter Market will feature local vendors selling Tupperware, homemade gifts and more.

Local vendors include Kealy Farm, Bernardin’s Best Salsas & Pepper Jellies and Whiskey Creek Ranch.

The next market will take place on February 25th, with more to follow in March and April.

