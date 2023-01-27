Support Fort St John News

Learn More

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John Farmers’ Market is hosting its Winter Market at the Pomeroy Hotel on Saturday.

The market will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on January 28th.

Just like the Farmers’ Market, which is usually held in Centennial Park’s Festival Plaza, the Winter Market will feature local vendors selling Tupperware, homemade gifts and more.

Local vendors include Kealy Farm, Bernardin’s Best Salsas & Pepper Jellies and Whiskey Creek Ranch.

The next market will take place on February 25th, with more to follow in March and April.

Report an error

Read our guiding principles

Thanks for reading!

Energeticcity.ca is the voice of the Peace, bringing issues that matter to the forefront with independent journalism. Our job is to share the unique values of the Peace region with the rest of B.C. and make sure those in power hear us. From your kids’ lemonade stand to natural resource projects, we cover it – but we need your support. Give $10 a month to Energeticcity.ca today and be the reason we can cover the next story. 

Learn More

More stories you might like

Avatar photo

Shailynn Foster

shailynn@moosefm.ca

Shailynn Foster is a news reporter for energeticcity.ca. Shailynn has been writing since she was 7 years old, but only recently started her journey as a journalist. Shailynn was born and raised in Fort St. John and she watches way too much YouTube, Netflix and Disney+ during the week while playing DND on the weekends.