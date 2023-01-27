FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Telus STORHIVE is looking for funding applicants to make a short documentary in British Columbia and Alberta.

STORYHIVE is a company that funds productions and supports emerging filmmakers from B.C. and Alberta by providing mentorship from the National Screen Insitute and distribution assistance from Telus.

Applications are open for 80 short documentaries to receive $20,000 in funding as well as training, mentorship and distribution on Telus Optik TV and Stream+.

Aspiring creators can apply for funding on STORYHIVE’s website before midnight on February 28th, 2023.

Local filmmaker Ovvian Castrillo-Hill previously took advantage of a different STORYHIVE fund to create her first documentary.

The documentary, titled EX-SITU: Thriving In our New Bayan, highlighted the journeys and lives of the Filipino community in Fort St. John.

Castrillo-Hill is currently in the process of filming her second documentary, EX-SITU: Interactions, also made possible by a STORYHIVE fund.

More information can be found on STORYHIVE’s website and frequently asked questions page.

