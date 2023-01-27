FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Stage North Theatre Society is offering four workshops over the next four months.

The first workshop, for voice acting, will be held on February 11th from 11 a.m. to noon for kids aged 10-15 and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. for anyone aged 16 and up.

On March 11th, the society will host an acting workshop from 11 a.m. to noon for kids aged 10-15 and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. for anyone aged 16 and up.

Story Continues Below

A musical theatre combo workshop will be held on April 15th from 11 a.m. to noon for kids aged 10-15 and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. for anyone aged 16 and up.

Finally, an auditioning workshop will be held on May 13th from 11 a.m. to noon for kids aged 10-15 and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. for anyone aged 16 and up.

Each class is $5 for members or $25 for non-members, which includes a Stage North membership.

Classes will be held in the Stage North Space at 11520 Northern Lights Drive.

Community members who are interested in signing up can do so by messaging Stage North Theatre Society on Facebook or by emailing execdir@stagenorth.ca. Drop-in’s are also accepted.

Thanks for reading! Energeticcity.ca is the voice of the Peace, bringing issues that matter to the forefront with independent journalism. Our job is to share the unique values of the Peace region with the rest of B.C. and make sure those in power hear us. From your kids’ lemonade stand to natural resource projects, we cover it – but we need your support. Give $10 a month to Energeticcity.ca today and be the reason we can cover the next story. Learn More