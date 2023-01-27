CONTENT WARNING: This story contains distressing details

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C — Saulteau First Nation chief, Justin Napoleon, believes more potential burial sites discovered at a former B.C. residential school earlier this week reflect a cycle of suffering endured by Indigenous communities.

The second phase of work by investigators reportedly identified an additional 66 “reflections” indicating potential graves at the former St. Joseph’s Mission residential school. These findings bring the grim total of potential burial sites found on the grounds to 159.

Story Continues Below

At a news conference on Wednesday, lead investigator Whitney Sterling, along with the William’s Lake First Nation investigation team, told reporters that while the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation Memorial Register shows that 16 children died at the facility, the group’s investigation found that at least 28 children perished on the grounds.

Sterling added that many of these children were buried in unmarked graves on the property of the former residential school.

“It is also clear that many of the children and infant babies born at the mission as a product of child sexual assault were disposed of through incineration on and off-site at the mission,” Sterling stated.

Napoleon told Energeticcity that these tragic events must be reassessed in order to develop a better understanding of the history of Indigenous people.

He said for Indigenous people, the experiences of residential school are forever ingrained in their memories, and it is crucial for those events to be a part of public discourse.

“It is our collective effort to keep fighting for our rights and bring those issues into the public domain, where every Canadian realizes what we went through historically in Canada,” Napoleon stated.

Drum apprentice and culture and heritage liaison at Doig River First Nation, Trail Acko, said he feels the pain and suffering of the families involved in the new findings of potential burial sites and the impacts of those findings on Indigenous communities.

“The Residential school system destroyed our spirit. Our language and traditions are the medicine that heals us during these tragic events,” said Acko.

“We will never forget these tragedies, and through our traditions, we will try to educate people.”

Williams Lake First Nation chief Willie Sellars told The Canadian Press he would support excavating the possible burial sites, but only with the support of Elders and the community

-With files from CBC, The Canadian Press.

Thanks for reading! Energeticcity.ca is the voice of the Peace, bringing issues that matter to the forefront with independent journalism. Our job is to share the unique values of the Peace region with the rest of B.C. and make sure those in power hear us. From your kids’ lemonade stand to natural resource projects, we cover it – but we need your support. Give $10 a month to Energeticcity.ca today and be the reason we can cover the next story. Learn More