FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John RCMP is looking for information on a hit and run that occurred in the Save-On-Foods parking lot on Wednesday.

Police received a report of a hit and run causing damage to a parked vehicle in the parking lot at 3:46 p.m. on January 25th.

Upon attending the scene, police observed a red 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier with front-end damage, including a scratched and dented quarter panel and a torn-off bumper.

The Chevrolet damaged by a hit and run. (Supplied)

The incident reportedly happened between 3 p.m. and 3:46 p.m. when the damage was discovered.

“It is very possible that someone didn’t even realize they did this. Any help from the public would be appreciated,” said Constable Chad Neustaeter, media relations officer for the Fort St. John RCMP.

The RCMP is investigating and asking anyone with information to contact the local detachment at 250-787-8100.

To remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers can be contacted at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at www.northernbccrimestoppers.ca.

