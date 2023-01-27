FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Northern Lights College has been named a Colleges and Institutes Canada (CICan) 50-30 Challenge Hub.

The CICan 50-30 Challenge is an initiative between the Government of Canada, Canadian businesses and diversity groups aimed at encouraging inclusivity and diversity within organizations across Canada.

Northern Lights College (NLC) applied and was chosen as one of five hubs across Canada and is the only hub in Western Canada.

The challenge asks organizations involved to aspire to two goals. The first goal is that 50 per cent of their board or senior management employees are women or non-binary individuals.

The second goal is that 30 per cent of their board or senior management be equity-deserving groups, including visible minorities, people with disabilities, LGBTQS2+ individuals, and Indigenous peoples.

According to NLC, the goal of the 50-30 Challenge is to increase understanding and remove representation barriers within an organization.

“Northern Lights College has a strong history of community leadership in the northeast,” Karen Mason-Bennett, Fort St. John NLC campus administrator, said.

“The 50-30 Challenge is a perfect opportunity to support organizations as we all collectively work towards more inclusive, safe and diverse workplaces that reflect the changing landscape of our communities and our country. We are thrilled to be playing a leadership role in this important work.”

A 50-30 Challenge program manager and four support staff will be hired through approved funding.

The individuals hired will be based out of the campus in Fort St. John to provide information and workshops for organizations in the north.

NLC has campuses in Atlin, Chetwynd, Dawson Creek, Dease Lake, Fort Nelson, Fort St. John and Tumbler Ridge.

