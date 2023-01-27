FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — BC Hydro has announced that the sixth and final turbine runner has arrived at the Site C dam construction site.

The utility company announced the arrival of the final turbine in its latest construction bulletin for the Site C project.

The 165,000-kilogram turbine arrived at Site C on the morning of January 27th after an over 11,000-kilometer journey from Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Due to their size, transportation of the turbines was completed over the course of three winters, with the first turbine runner arriving at the site in early 2021.

Site C Community Relations manager, Bob Gammer, called the arrival of this final turbine a “milestone” for the project.

According to BC Hydro, a turbine runner is the rotating part of the turbine that converts the gravitational energy of falling water into mechanical energy. That mechanical energy is then converted into electricity.

