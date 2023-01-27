DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — Dawson Creek‘s Citizen of the Year award was presented to South Peace Medical Director Dr. Magda Du Plessis at a council meeting on January 23rd.

The 2022 Community Awards Nomination period concluded on October 23rd, 2022, following a voting period that closed on November 16th.

The winners received their awards at the December 19th, 2022 and January 23rd, 2023, council meetings, with Dr. Du Plessis attending Monday’s meeting.

Dawson Creek mayor Darcy Dober said he was honoured to give the Citizen of the Year award to Dr. Du Plessis, as he believes the doctor went “above and beyond” the call of duty.

“I’ve been only in this role for a few months, but I’ve had a lot of meetings with Northern Health,” Dober said.

“Your name comes up almost on every call on how much you’ve given back and how much you’re doing for our medical system in Dawson Creek.”

Dober continued by thanking Dr. Du Plessis on behalf of the community, congratulating her on the “well-deserved” award.

The Citizen of the Year award is sponsored by the City of Dawson Creek.

Winners of the 2022 Community Awards in Dawson Creek include Rosalynn Mullin of Mile Zero Academy, who won the Entrepreneur of the Year award and Faking Sanity, which won the Inclusive Workplace of the Year award.

