FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNRL) donated $10,000 to the Salvation Army food bank on Thursday afternoon.

Salvation Army program coordinator Melanie Mason said the food bank feeds between 600 and 700 local families monthly.

According to Jared Braun, executive director for the Salvation Army, there has been an influx of Ukrainian refugees in the area.

Story Continues Below

Braun explained the food bank depends on grocery stores, but their donations can sometimes be inconsistent, which is why monetary donations like this help.

Although CNRL’s donation was received after the Salvation Army’s busy holiday season, Braun said it’s encouraging to receive a donation like CNRL’s any time of year.

Darrin West, Fort St. John North Operations Superintendent for CNRL, said it is a CNRL corporate focus to support local food banks in 2023.

West also said he hopes this donation will “spark interest” in the local food bank located at 10116 100th Avenue in Fort St. John.

According to the Salvation Army’s website, community members are welcome to head to the food bank and enjoy a complimentary cup of coffee with a snack before signing up for a food bank slot, which runs on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The food bank coordinator can be contacted at 250-785-0505 extension 1.

Thanks for reading! Energeticcity.ca is the voice of the Peace, bringing issues that matter to the forefront with independent journalism. Our job is to share the unique values of the Peace region with the rest of B.C. and make sure those in power hear us. From your kids’ lemonade stand to natural resource projects, we cover it – but we need your support. Give $10 a month to Energeticcity.ca today and be the reason we can cover the next story. Learn More