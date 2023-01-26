FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A 90-year-old woman is in stable condition in the Fort St. John hospital following a collision on the Alaska Highway on Tuesday.

Tammy Gregoire, the woman’s daughter, said her mother was headed into town from Charlie Lake Tuesday morning when she was hit by a truck on the Alaska Highway.

“He ran the red light, and he fully admits that it was a solid red, and there are witnesses saying that it was a solid red,” Gregoire said.

On Tuesday, she was in critical condition, and Gregoire said her mother had a fracture in her neck, broken ribs, a broken ankle, and a fractured tibia.

“She’s gonna be in the hospital for a long time. They figure about six weeks at least,” she said.

On Wednesday, Gregoire explained her mother was in surgery to put pins into her ankle to help heal, but she was more talkative.

“She was wondering what the heck happened, and she said ‘I was puttering along’ [and] ‘I wasn’t going fast or anything like that,'” Gregoire said.

RCMP and the fire department attended the scene, where Gregoire’s mother had to be extracted from the vehicle.

“The RCMP were super good. The firemen were just absolutely wonderful,” she added.

Although she has a long road ahead, Gregoire said the move to stable condition is a good sign for her mother.

Gregoire wished to keep her mother’s identity anonymous.

