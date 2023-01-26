FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — BC Liquor (BCL) and BC Cannabis Stores (BCCS) in Fort St. John raised a total of $2,673 for the local Salvation Army food bank over the holidays.

The campaign ran across the province from November 12th to December 31st to support Food Banks BC.

The BC Cannabis store raised $2,124, while the BC Liquor store raised $549 locally.

Story Continues Below

BCL and BCCS have raised more than $3.4 million for Food Banks BC since April 2020.

Additionally, BCL customers supported the Share-a-Bear campaign through the holidays.

Customers could buy a pair of stuffed bears, one to take home, and one to be donated to a local charity.

Share-a-Bear campaign in BC Liquor Store Fort St. John. (Shailynn Foster, Energeticcity.ca)

Across the province, 16,151 bears so far have been donated to shelters, hospitals, and other charities.

The bears will be available for purchase at BCL stores until mid-February.

Thanks for reading! Energeticcity.ca is the voice of the Peace, bringing issues that matter to the forefront with independent journalism. Our job is to share the unique values of the Peace region with the rest of B.C. and make sure those in power hear us. From your kids’ lemonade stand to natural resource projects, we cover it – but we need your support. Give $10 a month to Energeticcity.ca today and be the reason we can cover the next story. Learn More