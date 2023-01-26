CALGARY — Imperial Oil Ltd. says it is going ahead with a $720-million project to build a renewable diesel facility at its Strathcona refinery near Edmonton.

The project, first announced in August 2021, is expected to produce 20,000 barrels per day of renewable diesel once it is complete.

The company says a significant portion of the production will be sent to British Columbia to support the province’s plan to lower carbon emissions.

Story Continues Below

Imperial says it also plans to use renewable diesel in operations as part of its emission reduction plans.

Renewable diesel production is expected to start in 2025.

Imperial says the project is expected to create about 600 direct construction jobs.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 26, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:IMO)

The Canadian Press

Thanks for reading! Energeticcity.ca is the voice of the Peace, bringing issues that matter to the forefront with independent journalism. Our job is to share the unique values of the Peace region with the rest of B.C. and make sure those in power hear us. From your kids’ lemonade stand to natural resource projects, we cover it – but we need your support. Give $10 a month to Energeticcity.ca today and be the reason we can cover the next story. Learn More