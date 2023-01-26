FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John Elks Speed Skating Club will welcome Canada’s top youth speed skaters for Canadian Championships early next month.

Speed skaters aged 11 to 13 will finish off their season at the national-level event in the two-day competition, which will take place at the Pomeroy Sport Centre speed skating oval.

Featuring over 120 different skaters across six different categories, the championships will include a variety of individual and team events, with both Olympic and Mass Starts.

The event marks the second national-level speed skating competition hosted by the Elks this season, after the hosting the Canada Cup last December, and the B.C. Long Track Championships last weekend.

The 500-metre Olympic Start, 300-metre Mass Start, and 4-Lap Team Pursuit will take place on February 4th.

The 7-Lap Mass Start, 1,500 metre Mass Start Super Final, and 1,000 metre Mass Start Super Final will take place on February 5th.

The Canadian Championships are free for the public to attend. The event will also be live-streamed on both Speed Skating Canada and FSJ Elks Speed Skating’s YouTube channels.

