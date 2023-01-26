FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The City of Fort St. John is hosting ice carving workshops in preparation for the High on Ice Community Carve Competition next month.

The day-long workshops will be led by one of two professional ice carvers, Ryan Cook or Susanne Ruseler, and is open to adults of all skill level.

Each participant will be given a standard block of ice to carve, and their sculptures will be housed in Centennial Park until February 20th.

Story Continues Below

Participants must sign up as individuals but are welcome to group up to a maximum of three.

Everyone who signs up for the workshop will be given a coupon for free registration to compete in the High on Ice Community Carve Competition on February 18th, 2023.

The workshops will take place on February 11th and 12th at the Pomeroy Sports Centre. For more information on the workshops, please visit the City of Fort St. John’s event page.

Thanks for reading! Energeticcity.ca is the voice of the Peace, bringing issues that matter to the forefront with independent journalism. Our job is to share the unique values of the Peace region with the rest of B.C. and make sure those in power hear us. From your kids’ lemonade stand to natural resource projects, we cover it – but we need your support. Give $10 a month to Energeticcity.ca today and be the reason we can cover the next story. Learn More