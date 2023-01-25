FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Special Olympics BC – Fort St. John is looking to fill a number of volunteer positions within the group.

Special Olympics FSJ is currently looking for a volunteer coordinator, and head coaches for 5-pin bowling and Club Fit.

The club is also seeking general volunteers for health, administration, coaching, and programming.

Special Olympics FSJ is home to 70 athletes from nine sports, including 5-pin bowling, athletics (track and field), golf, curling, swimming, rhythmic gymnastics, snowshoeing, Club Fit, and figure skating.

Residents interested in volunteering are invited to contact the Local Coordinator, Kathy Turney, at k2turney@gmail.com or by calling 250-262-5680.

For more information on the group, and to browse all volunteer opportunities, visit the Special Olympics BC – Fort St. John website.

