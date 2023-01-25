VICTORIA, B.C. — Coastal GasLink has been issued a third fine by the B.C. Environmental Assessment Office for non-compliance.

The newest $213,600 fine was handed down from the Environmental Assessment Office (EAO) on January 18th for “continued deficiencies with erosion and sediment control measures” on the Coastal GasLink (CGL) pipeline project.

The fine was issued for actions of non-compliance at the Section 8 site of the project near Kitimat in February 2022.

The previous two fines were in February 2022 for $72,500, and in May 2022 for $170,100.

The EAO has conducted over 50 inspections along the pipeline’s construction since 2019. Since then, the EAO has issued 37 warnings, 17 orders, and three fines to CGL.

CGL also recently came under fire from Wet’suet’en officials alleging CGL’s lack of sediment control along the Clore River put salmon and steelhead spawning grounds at risk.

In a January 25th release, the EAO stated compliance and enforcement officers have recommended additional financial penalties for other inspections be taken into consideration. These recommendations are currently under consideration.

The EAO said it will continue closely monitoring the CGL pipeline project and ensure all requirements are met.

To view documents associated with the administrative penalty, visit EAO’s website.

