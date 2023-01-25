FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Three branches of the BC Women’s Institute asked Fort St. John city council to have February proclaimed as Women’s Institute Month.

The month is nationally celebrated by Women’s Institute (WI) branches across Canada to honour the group’s founder Adelaide Hunter Hoodless, and highlight the institute’s efforts in their communities.

The WI has three branches in the North Peace region: Baldonnel, North Pine, and Nor’ Pioneer (Cecil Lake).

Story Continues Below

Each branch undertakes its own projects and initiatives throughout the year. However, many causes, such as making donations to the Fort St. John Women’s Resource Society, are shared by all three branches.

The BC Women’s Institute also offers a Forensic Nursing bursary, which pays for a registered and licensed nurse to attend forensic nurse training at the British Columbia Institute of Technology.

While making their presentation for city council at their meeting on January 23rd, representatives of the North Peace branches presented Mayor Lilia Hansen with a cookbook of recipes from members in the WI.

Following the presentation, Fort St. John city council moved to have February declared Women’s Institute month.

To learn more about the BC Women’s Institute and their Forensic Nurses bursary, visit their website.

Thanks for reading! Energeticcity.ca is the voice of the Peace, bringing issues that matter to the forefront with independent journalism. Our job is to share the unique values of the Peace region with the rest of B.C. and make sure those in power hear us. From your kids’ lemonade stand to natural resource projects, we cover it – but we need your support. Give $10 a month to Energeticcity.ca today and be the reason we can cover the next story. Learn More