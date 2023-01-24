FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. —A group of four youths are the culprits behind the theft of roughly a dozen bottles of hard liquor stolen from Mighty Peace Brewing last week, according to the Fort St. John RCMP.

Police believe the suspects entered the building by smashing the front door on January 18th at approximately 12:30 a.m.

Officers were informed of the break and enter that morning, just before 10 a.m.

After reviewing the surveillance video, RCMP said the suspects entered the building, went behind the bar, and stashed the liquor into their backpacks before leaving.

The surveillance video of the youth in the bar. (Supplied)

The suspects left on foot, walking east on 95th Avenue.

Suspects leaving Mighty Peace Brewing. (RCMP)

“It is unknown if the fifth person in the photo was an additional suspect or was a passerby,” said Constable Chad Neustaeter, media relations officer for the Fort St. John RCMP.

“Likely someone knows what these youth have done and is aware that they have come into a large quantity of liquor or may have heard them brag about what they did and how they obtained it.”

The local RCMP is investigating and asks anyone with information on this matter to contact the detachment at 250-787-8100.

To remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers can be contacted at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at www.northernbccrimestoppers.ca.

