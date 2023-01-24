FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Fort St. John RCMP is investigating a truck and boat fire that took place on 95th Avenue early Tuesday morning.

RCMP said they received a report about the fire at 1:23 a.m. on January 24th.

According to the report, the truck and boat were unoccupied during the fire, and no injuries were reported.

RCMP confirmed that they were working with the Fort St. John Fire Department on the investigation, including finding the owner of the vehicle and boat.

The Fort St. John Fire Department stated that seven firefighters, along with two apparatuses attended the scene, and were able to put the fire out quickly. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

The investigation is ongoing, and no other information is available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the fire can contact the Fort St. John RCMP at 250-787-8100. Residents who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or through their website.

