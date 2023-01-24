CORRECTION: The Tower Lake Hall is located in the Peace River Regional District.

TAYLOR, B.C. — The BC Grain Producers Association’s (BCGPA) Love of Ag Conference is coming to the Peace River Regional District next month.

The conference will be held at the Tower Lake Hall, located at 5018 226 Road, on Tuesday, February 14th, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Jason Casselman from the Canola Council of Canada and Mike Dolinski from Taurus Ag will be featured speakers at the event.

Topics presented at the conference will include plant nutrition, canola staging and BCGPA Peace Region field research.

Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP by either emailing hello@bcgrain.com or calling 250-219-3295.

Tickets for non-members are $25. Information about becoming a member can be found on their website.

