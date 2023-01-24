FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Fort St. John-based singer-songwriter Naomi Shore released her latest album, titled Stability, last Friday.

Shore, one of the minds behind the local production company Bruised Orange Productions, said that while the album was recorded in May, many of the songs on the album were written during the pandemic.

While mixing and recording Stability, Shore was also in the process of launching the production company, which she co-created alongside Rose Prairie Romance frontman Ryan Sebastiano with the aim of bringing more independent artists to the Energetic City.

“I like to bite off a little more than I can chew,” Shore said, “But Ryan and I have been hosting house shows and putting events together for almost five years now.”

The cover art for Naomi Shore’s latest album, Stability (supplied)

Shore told Energeticcity that she initially wrote the album’s namesake in the summer of 2019 after finding herself in a committed relationship, becoming a stepmother and grappling with living a more balanced lifestyle after being a touring musician for most of her life.

“As a touring artist, you’re supposed to be proud that you’re a road dog and that you don’t have an address. It’s like the harder your life is, the more serious of a folk musician you are,” Shore explained.

“Nobody’s saying that out loud, but it’s unspoken. It’s the lifestyle. So it’s coming to grips with that and realizing that stability isn’t a bad word and that it’s a luxury. We all deserve it, and it’s hard to find.”

Shortly after she wrote the song, the pandemic began, which resulted in one of her tours being cancelled. Shore said this caused her to struggle with her self-esteem.

“I thought I was pure stability, bliss, and then I’m like, who am I? If I’m not playing music for human beings, am I even a person?” Shore reflected.

She believes that in many of the songs, listeners will be able to hear her struggle with her own self-worth.

Despite the raw existential emotions featured in the album, Shore hopes that her audience can find some humour and reminders of resilience in it as well.

“Creative or not. I think we all did go through this thing,” Shore said, referring to the pandemic.

“I hope [listeners] laugh. I feel like it’s a good rollercoaster of emotions. Most of the songs served as a comfort for me as just little mantras to keep me going. I hope that that’s what they do for others.”

To promote the album, Shore partnered with the local artisan Amanda Dommasch of Metanoia Creations to create Stability candles, which feature a QR code to the album on the lid.

The candles themselves contain cotton fragrance oil and eucalyptus essential oil to simulate what Shore believes is the scent of stability — clean laundry.

A significant portion of funding for the album comes from a Creative BC grant, which Shore said covered most of the recording costs and has relieved her of the financial pressures associated with making an album.

In the future, Shore said she will be offering singing telegrams for residents for Valentine’s Day, with some of the proceeds going to the Women’s Resource Society.

She will also be performing at this year’s High on Ice Winter Festival on February 18th and is planning a small tour through B.C. and Alberta.

Learn more by heading to Shore’s website.

