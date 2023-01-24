FORT ST. JOHN, B.C.— The Fort St. John Huskies have added two more games to their record-breaking streak with 27 consecutive wins.

After Friday’s matchup in Beaverlodge against the Blades, the Huskies headed home for Saturday’s game against the North Peace Navigators.

Huskies’ forward Kurtis Lee had two goals and two assists that not only earned him the first star of the game but contributed to a 5-3 outcome over the Navigators as well. Lee currently leads the North West Junior Hockey League with 27 goals, 37 assists, and 64 points total.

The Huskies headed into Sunday afternoon’s game against the Grande Prarie Wheat Kings with 26 wins under their belt, eager to make it 27 against their self-proclaimed rival team.

The Huskies won their Sunday matchup as well. Xavier Burgher scored twice for the Huskies, earning himself the first start of the game in their 4-3 win against the Wheat Kings.

The Junior B team not only boasts 27 wins in a row but also ranks first in the NWJHL with 61 points. The Wheat Kings lag behind in second place with 54 points.

The Huskies anticipate two home games this weekend. On Friday, they host the Sexsmith Vipers, and on Saturday, the La Crete Lumber Barons will try their luck against the seemingly undefeatable team. The puck drops for both games at 8:00 p.m. in the North Peace Arena.

Ahead of Saturday’s game, fans will have the opportunity to hit the ice for “Skate with Huskies,” a free, all-ages event where the team will share their skills with the community.

“Skate with Huskies” kicks off at the North Peace Arena on Saturday morning from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

