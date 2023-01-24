

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John Senior Flyers came home with another loss on Saturday, after being defeated by the Dawson Creek Senior Canucks 13-2.

Assistant coach Craig Faulkner said the Canucks came out strong and the Flyers were “unable to match their intensity.”

“We weren’t ready from the drop of the puck and it showed,” said Faulkner.

“We got behind early and didn’t have the legs to compete.”

Faulkner hopes his team will remain undiscouraged by their losses.

“Anytime you lose that bad it’s definitely discouraging, but we have to put this one behind us and move on to the next,” said Faulkner.

The assistant coach added it’s important to note the Flyers are a “young group” this season.

According to Faulkner, there are only five returning players since the last time the Flyers put a team together. He believes it will take some time for “everyone to gel and come together on the ice.”

“I’m not sure there’s a whole lot we can change at this point in the season, but our compete level definitely needs to increase a lot.”

The Flyers have two divisional games on the road this weekend.

On Friday, the Flyers will take on the Spirit River Rangers, before heading to Grande Prairie to faceoff against the Athletics on Saturday. The puck drops for both games at 8:30 p.m.

