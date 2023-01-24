FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Councillor Trevor Bolin has motioned to discuss the unsightly premises bylaw to include commercial property at the next council meeting.

At the end of the regular council meeting on January 23rd, Councillor Bolin motioned to discuss the bylaw to include snow removal and “aspects that may cause damage to the public.”

Councillor Bolin specified that he would have his “fully worded motion” for the next meeting.

Story Continues Below

The motion was passed, and the topic will be discussed at the next council meeting.

This motion comes after complaints concerning a parking lot on 93rd Street came up in a Fort St. John-focused Facebook group. Residents voiced their frustrations over a lack of snow clearing, with one woman claiming to have hit the undercarriage of her vehicle on the uncleared snow.

These complaints are not the first time this parking lot has come under fire for lack of maintenance. In May of 2022, complaints of a large pothole in the parking lot sparked concern for public safety.

Energeticcity.ca reached out to the owner of the parking lot, Russell Daneluk for a comment. At the time of publishing, no response has been received.

Thanks for reading! Energeticcity.ca is the voice of the Peace, bringing issues that matter to the forefront with independent journalism. Our job is to share the unique values of the Peace region with the rest of B.C. and make sure those in power hear us. From your kids’ lemonade stand to natural resource projects, we cover it – but we need your support. Give $10 a month to Energeticcity.ca today and be the reason we can cover the next story. Learn More