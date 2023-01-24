FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Child Development Centre Society is celebrating 50 years in Fort St. John this year.

As part of the group’s 50-year celebration, the Child Development Centre had Fort St. John city council proclaim February as CDC month.

Events throughout the month will help raise money for future initiatives and projects. Some of these past events include Donut Days with the Canadian Grind and CDC staff baking cookies with Baking Me Crazy.

Story Continues Below

The series of events will culminate with the CDC’s annual Talent Show on March 3rd, 2023, at the North Peace Cultural Centre.

The Talent Show is also turning 50 this year, and the CDC recently highlighted the long-running event by posting a picture to their Facebook from a talent show in the 1980s.

The volunteer-run organization has been active in the Fort St. John community since its incorporation into the Societies Act in 1973.

The CDC specializes in wellness and support programs for children and families. Their services include infant development programs, physiotherapy, family services, and play-and-learn sessions.

For more information about the Child Development Centre Society, visit their website.

Thanks for reading! Energeticcity.ca is the voice of the Peace, bringing issues that matter to the forefront with independent journalism. Our job is to share the unique values of the Peace region with the rest of B.C. and make sure those in power hear us. From your kids’ lemonade stand to natural resource projects, we cover it – but we need your support. Give $10 a month to Energeticcity.ca today and be the reason we can cover the next story. Learn More