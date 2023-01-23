TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. — Tumbler Ridge photographer Brandon Broderick, has won runner-up in Canadian Geographic’s Canadian Photos of the Year competition.

Broderick’s photo of the Nass River at low tide near the village of Gingolx, B.C., received runner-up in the Epic Landscapes category.

British Columbia’s Nass River is seen from above at low tide near the Nisga’a Village of Ging̱olx. (Brandon Broderick)

This was not the first time Broderick had entered the contest, but he said this was his first time being chosen as a finalist.

“Being selected as runner-up has given me a new sense of motivation to capture more landscape photos,” Broderick said.

Broderick said he would be entering the 2023 edition of the contest, as well as the Canadian Geographic Wildlife Photographer of the Year award. He said he has not taken any photos for these competitions yet but is hopeful he can capture something “worthy of making the finals.”

Broderick has been a nature photographer for about 15 years and lived in northwestern B.C. for ten years before moving to Tumbler Ridge.

“I’ve always loved being outdoors,” Broderick told Energeticcity.ca. “And I enjoy being able to capture images of the incredible landscapes and wildlife I see when I’m out exploring.”

To learn more about Brandon Broderick and his nature photography, visit his website.

