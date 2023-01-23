VANCOUVER — Telus Communications Inc. says it has merged its mobility and home service divisions to create a combined business unit called Telus Consumer Solutions.

Telus says the change, which sees Mobility Solutions and Home Solutions & Consumer Excellence becoming one under the new title, represents the next chapter for the company.

The company says Jim Senko, executive vice-president and former president of Mobility Solutions, is now chief product officer of the consumer solutions unit, a newly created role.

Executive vice-president Zainul Mawji, formerly the president of Home Solutions & Consumer Excellence, is now president of the new unit.

Senko is set to retire from Telus at the end of 2023, but the company says he and Mawji will spend the year laying the groundwork for the new unit including its long-term strategy and a succession plan.

Mawji joined Telus in 2001, the same year Senko joined the company.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 23, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:T)

The Canadian Press

