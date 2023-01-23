FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Residents and local businesses will get the chance to give feedback on a proposal to build a new carwash in Fort St. John.

A developer has asked the city to amend a bylaw to allow the development of a carwash at 11211 Alaska Road South. The public meeting will be held on February 13, 2023, at 6 p.m. at Fort St. John City Council Chambers.

At that time, residents can present feedback on the proposed bylaw change. Residents can also email their comments to legislativeservices@fortstjohn.ca. Once the public hearing is complete, council will decide whether or not the amendment is approved.

Story Continues Below

According to a report for council, the property resides in Zone C-4, which has historically only permitted carwashes as accessories to other businesses such as vehicle sales, services and repairs, or gas service stations. The amendment would allow the permit holder to develop a standalone carwash on the property.

Construction is already underway on the property in front of the proposed carwash that will see a new Subway built next to a Mucho Burrito, a Popeyes Chicken, and a Canco gas station.

There are four light passenger vehicle carwashes in Zone C-4, all of which are considered an accessory to other businesses.

These accessory carwashes are at the Mobil 1 Lube Express on 96 A Street, Rudy’s Highway Car and Truck Wash on Tahltan Road and Alaska Road North, and Husky on Alaska Road South.

The city reports that it has received no complaints, concerns, or records of enforcement action being taken regarding other carwashes in the area.

The full report, including maps of the proposed area, can be read below:

Thanks for reading! Energeticcity.ca is the voice of the Peace, bringing issues that matter to the forefront with independent journalism. Our job is to share the unique values of the Peace region with the rest of B.C. and make sure those in power hear us. From your kids’ lemonade stand to natural resource projects, we cover it – but we need your support. Give $10 a month to Energeticcity.ca today and be the reason we can cover the next story. Learn More