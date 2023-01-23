FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Peace Region Badminton & Recreational Club’s kid’s program is back, with registration available to youth ages eight to 18.

The club is set to host the program on Wednesday and Friday evenings at Bert Ambrose Elementary School from February 10th to May 19th, 2023.

The 13-week program will feature professional badminton coaching as well as creativity and professional development workshops for two groups — one for kids between the ages of eight to 12 and one for youth aged 13 to 18.

Story Continues Below

The younger group will meet on Wednesdays from 5 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. and on Fridays from 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.

Flyer for the Peace Region Badminton & Recreational Club’s kid’s program (Peace Region Badminton & Recreational Club – Facebook)

The older kids will meet on Wednesdays from 6:15 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Fridays from 7:15 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Peace Region Badminton & Recreational Club head coach, Rishav Sharma, boasts over ten years of badminton experience and represented Canada at the 2022 Para-Badminton International in Brazil.

The club hosted its first tournament last month, with Sharma stating that he hopes to host more badminton tournaments and invite athletes from out of town in 2023.

Those interested in registering for the club’s kid’s program can fill out the registration form here.

For more information, contact the Peace Region Badminton & Recreational Club at 250-793-8385 or email regionpeace@gmail.com.

Thanks for reading! Energeticcity.ca is the voice of the Peace, bringing issues that matter to the forefront with independent journalism. Our job is to share the unique values of the Peace region with the rest of B.C. and make sure those in power hear us. From your kids’ lemonade stand to natural resource projects, we cover it–but we need your support. Give $10 a month to Energeticcity.ca today and be the reason we can cover the next story. Learn More