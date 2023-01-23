VALEMOUNT, B.C. — One person has died after two snowmobilers were caught in an avalanche south of Valemount, B.C. on the weekend.

Avalanche Canada says the snowmobilers were riding at the base of a slope in a feature known as Bowl 3 in the Oasis area when the avalanche happened Saturday morning.

One person managed to ride away while the other was fully buried.

In a statement online, the organization says the survivor located the buried victim, but the person was unresponsive.

RCMP Cpl. Alex Bérubé says the investigation is being taken over by the BC Coroners Service.

This is the third avalanche-related death this month in the province.

Valemount is located northeast of Kamloops near the Alberta boundary.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 23, 2023.

The Canadian Press

