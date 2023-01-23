VALEMOUNT, B.C. — An avalanche in the Valemount region has led to the death of a snowmobiler from Grande Prairie.

Avalanche Canada reported on Saturday that they had received reports of a severe remote-triggered avalanche in the Allan Oasis Recreational area.

According to a CBC report, the victim had been a snowmobile passenger. The driver of the snowmobile had driven away from the avalanche and survived. However, the CBC reports that the passenger was buried in snow and avalanche debris.

The snowmobile driver reportedly managed to find and attempt resuscitation on the victim, but the passenger succumbed to his injuries.

Avalanche Canada stated that there were multiple other remote-triggered and human-made avalanches in the area at the time.

Remote-triggered avalanches are avalanches that occur away from the source that triggered them. According to Avalanche Canada, this usually occurs when something fractures a weak layer of snow, causing the avalanche elsewhere.

Avalanche Canada released a Special Public Avalanche Warning (SPAW) for the B.C. interior in December 2022. The SPAW warned that the snow was “in a precarious state” and caution should be taken.

Avalanche Canada suggests making conservative terrain choices when going out into the backcountry to help reduce the dangers of an avalanche.

Anyone planning to venture into the backcountry is advised to view the avalanche forecast map and that having the proper equipment and training is essential.

