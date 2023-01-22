Support Local News in 2023!

ABBOTSFORD, B.C. — Police in Abbotsford are looking for witnesses and dashcam footage following a shooting near the airport that sent four people to hospital.

Officers were called to King Road near Townline Road for reports of a shooting shortly after 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

When police arrived, they found four male victims in their twenties. 

All four were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Abbotsford Police Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation, and says preliminary information suggests the shooting was a targeted incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 21, 2023. 

The Canadian Press

The Canadian Press

