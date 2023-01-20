PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — The vice-chair of the Peace River Regional District and director of Area E had a coronary event early Thursday morning.

Dan Rose was in Prince George on January 19th for the BC Natural Resources Forum when the medical emergency took place.

According to the PRRD, Rose is in good spirits and is already on the road to recovery.

The PRRD said there is no further information to be released on the matter at this time.

Further, the PRRD requests the public respect the privacy of director Rose and his family during this time.

Rose was first elected as the Area E director in 2014 and was re-elected last year.

