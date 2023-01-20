FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Fort St. John RCMP responded to a report of a person pulling out a firearm after being confronted for littering on 100th Avenue late Friday morning.

According to police, on January 20th, officers responded at approximately 11:45 a.m. after receiving a report that someone had produced a pistol when a resident confronted them for littering.

The firearm turned out to be a black airsoft pistol, and police said the individual also had several knives.

Story Continues Below

According to police, frontline and plainclothes officers responded quickly and made a high-risk arrest on a subject matching the description given.

No charges have been laid, but several charges are anticipated, said the RCMP. The individual is known to police and is currently under conditions not to have any weapons or imitation weapons.

Staff Sergeant Scott Watson said this situation “highlights the dangers” of imitation firearms.

Police said the investigation is currently ongoing.

Thanks for reading! We appreciate you for reading our articles in 2022! We have a bunch of ideas for 2023 but we need your help By becoming a Supporter, you ensure that local news is covered plus help us expand into new areas such as podcasts, events, and more Learn More