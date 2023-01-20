FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The City of Fort St. John and STEPS Public Art are looking for an emerging artist that identifies as black, Indigenous, or a person of colour (BIPOC) for an art residency program.

The city is partnering with STEPS to develop a new temporary public art piece to be displayed later in 2023.

With the support of the Fort St. John Arts Council, this partnership will see a Fort St. John-based artist who identifies BIPOC selected for the virtual residency that runs from March through December 2023.

Led by STEPS, the 2023 Create Space Public Art Residency is a national public art program to provide emerging BIPOC artists with the skills, relationships and practical experiences needed to build and advance community-engaged public art practices.

There will be ten artists in residence for the 2023 program, and one of those spots is reserved for a Fort St. John-based artist.

“This partnership with STEPS Public Art allows us to foster inclusive public art practices, build the capacity of underrepresented artists in Canadian public art, and demonstrate the power of community-engaged art to reimagine equitably designed cities,” said Eryn Griffith, art and culture manager for the City of Fort St. John.

STEPS said it is committed to amplifying the voices of black, Indigenous (First Nations, Inuit and Métis), LGBTQQIP2SAA+, racialized, disabled and equity-deserving artists.

The CreateSpace Public Art Residency was initially launched in 2021.

Visit the city’s website for more information about the artist call and how to apply.

