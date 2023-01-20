FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The City of Fort St. John is considering a bylaw change to allow for a light passenger vehicle carwash on Alaska Road South.

The request for the bylaw change is from a development permit holder for Strata Lot 1 at 11211 Alaska Road South. The permit holder is seeking an amendment to the bylaw so they can apply for a development permit for a carwash.

According to a report for council, the property resides in Zone C-4, which has historically only permitted carwashes as accessories to other businesses such as vehicle sales, services and repairs, or gas service stations. The amendment would allow the permit holder to develop a standalone carwash on the property.

There are four light passenger vehicle carwashes in Zone C-4, all of which are considered an accessory to other businesses.

These accessory carwashes are at the Mobil 1 Lube Express on 96 A Street, Rudy’s Highway Car and Truck Wash on Tahltan Road and Alaska Road North, and Husky on Alaska Road South.

The city reports that it has received no complaints, concerns, or records of enforcement action being taken regarding other carwashes in the area.

The bylaw amendment will be read for the first and second time at the upcoming council meeting on January 23rd. The city will then hold a public hearing on the bylaw on February 13th, 2023, at 6:00 p.m.

The full report, including maps of the proposed area, can be read below:

