FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Peace River Regional District has announced Brad Sperling and Suzanne Haab as the official candidates for the Area C by-election next month.

Chief Election Officer Janet Prestley officially announced the candidates for the by-election on Friday, January 20th.

Both Sperling and Haab ran back in October 2022 before the election was ultimately declared invalid by the Supreme Court due to ineligible votes being cast.

Nominations for the election opened on January 10th, and both Sperling and Haab had their nomination papers submitted the next day.

The by-election will take place on February 25th, with advance voting opportunities on February 15th and 22nd.

For more information on voting, including candidate information and voting stations, visit the Peace River Regional District’s website.

