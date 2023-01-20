FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Peace River South MLA Mike Bernier said after a year of ups and downs, he’s looking forward to taking up his new role as forest critic in 2023.

Bernier was appointed as forest critic in December after the NDP cabinet shuffle. Bernier has previously held several critic positions and said he was excited to take up the new role.

“The forestry sector, and land use in the region, and hunting and all that, is obviously way more important to the people in this region in a lot of ways,” Berner said.

“And so, to be the critic now and to be focused in that area, I’m looking forward to that challenge.”

The Legislative Assembly of British Columbia sits for the first time in 2023 in February, and Bernier said he was looking forward to getting back to the house and working with the newly voted BC United party.

Specifically, Bernier said he wants to focus on holding the government accountable, especially regarding bills impacting the Peace River region.

“Bills around land use, and healthcare, and for us, and for me personally, it was pretty disappointing, some of those, because they could negatively affect our region,” Bernier said.

Bernier also talked about the issues he heard in his office surrounding the cost of living situation. He said that he, and many others, hope that 2023 will be a better year than the last.

