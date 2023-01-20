FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The City of Fort St. John Fire Department saw a year of transition in 2022, according to Deputy Fire Chief Matt Troiano.

It started with Darrell Blades moving from fire chief to deputy chief administrative officer with the City of Fort St. John.

Robert Norton, previously the community safety deputy chief, became chief in 2022. Troiano took over Norton’s position from the fire training officer position.

“Then we had a couple more internal movements there, moving from fire suppression into training… We were able to hire a probation firefighter due to the vacancy,” Troaino explained.

Overall, the fire department’s calls were up 15 per cent in 2022 from previous years.

Troiano said the department responded to about 1,030 calls over the course of the year.

He said the increased call volume occurred in many fire services across Canada, and the local department specifically saw an increase in medical responses.

Over the past couple of years, the fire department has begun to support BC Ambulance in responding to medical calls, which Troiano said may have contributed to the increase.

The department also conducted over 1,700 fire prevention inspections throughout the city and met with over 1,400 children through the community safety academy program.

“That goes to show that our fire and life safety inspections are doing well, and our staff here is devoted to keeping our community safe,” Troiano said.

The department also received the natural gas live fire props that were commissioned in 2022 for training.

“This was the first year that we’ve had access to training props, like motor vehicle fires, dumpster fires, and those types of things,” he explained.

“Typically, in the past, just like all of our live fire training, we would have to go to a registered facility down south [to access the training props].”

The BCAA Car Seat Educator Program was also launched in 2022 through the department, with a couple of members trained to help the general public install car seats properly into their vehicles.

“We do monthly sessions that people are able to sign up for through our website,” Troiano said.

Another initiative the department began in 2022 is the smoke alarm program, where they donate smoke alarms to various community groups in the city.

“We intend on continuing forward with that program into the future, [we’re] looking for the public to support that program and help us get multiple working smoke alarms in every house here in Fort St. John and surrounding area,” he said.

In November, the department had a carbon monoxide awareness week to raise awareness of carbon monoxide detectors, which Troiano said don’t get as much attention as smoke detectors.

“There are appliances that people have in their houses that, if they’re not functioning correctly, can emit carbon monoxide, which, going unchecked or unnoticed, can have catastrophic repercussions on people’s health,” Troiano explained.

Troiano said they plan on doing more public outreach opportunities to ensure community members have carbon monoxide alarms in their homes.

Early in 2022, a proposal was sent out to fire departments to donate equipment to those in Ukraine.

Troiano explained that the gear they had in storage, typically used for training and hiring purposes, could be used in Ukraine instead.

“We were able to put together some sets of gear to be able to send across to hopefully support their cause and their efforts over there,” he said.

In May, the fire department signed a mutual aid agreement with Taylor and the Peace River Regional District, which oversees the Charlie Lake Fire Department, to support each other in response to emergency incidents.

“Being a community where we are located, we need to be able to foster those relationships and really rely on our neighbours to provide that support for any significant events here,” Troiano explained.

Looking ahead to 2023, Troiano said everyone in their new roles is settling in, as they have been in those roles for six to eight months now.

“We’re looking forward to seeing what we’re able to achieve here at the fire department,” Troiano said.

