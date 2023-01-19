FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — BC SPCA has rescued ten malamute huskies north of Fort St. John after their owner was hospitalized.

According to the SPCA, the guardian was contacted and asked to surrender the animals as “he was not sure when he was returning, and he had no one else to care for them.”

The dogs were reportedly left on a remote property without food or water.

Eileen Drever, a senior officer of protection and stakeholder relations for the BC SPCA, said the property is about 150 metres from a main road, and the dogs were leashed outdoors further into the property.

“When the dogs saw our officers approaching, they began barking frantically — they were so excited to see people,” Drever said.

One of the dogs tethered on the property. (BC SPCA)

The SPCA officers provided food and water and also checked each one over for any health concerns.

“The dogs ate voraciously — once they had been fed, they settled right down and were very calm and friendly,” explained Drever.

One of the dogs in a crate before leaving the property. (BC SPCA)

Due to the remoteness of the property and the winter conditions, the SPCA had to decide how to transport the dogs to Prince George as quickly as possible.

The society hired a cargo plane from Upper Valley Aviation which had space to fly six dogs in crates from Fort St. John to Prince George while the remaining four dogs were transported by van.

Loading crated dogs onto a plane from a van. (BC SPCA)

“The dogs are in good health overall and appear quite friendly,” Drever said.

“We’re just relieved that we were able to get them off that remote property and somewhere safe and warm where they will receive the ongoing care and attention that they need.”

One of the dogs getting assessed medically. (BC SPCA)

