FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The University of Northern B.C.’s Northern Baccalaureate Nursing Program is hosting an open house in Fort St. John.

The event will be held at UNBC’s Fort St. John campus at 9820 120th Avenue on February 1st from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Prospective students and community members will be able to learn about the nursing program, tour the lab, meet current students and faculty as well as chat with a program advisor.

UNBC president Dr. Geoff Payne and faculty of human and health sciences dean Dr. Rebecca Schiff will be in attendance at the open house.

The program is designed for individuals with previous experience and achievement in university-level education who are interested in careers as registered nurses.

The program runs for five consecutive semesters, which is equal to about two and a half years.

