Support Local News in 2023!

Learn More

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The University of Northern B.C.’s Northern Baccalaureate Nursing Program is hosting an open house in Fort St. John.

The event will be held at UNBC’s Fort St. John campus at 9820 120th Avenue on February 1st from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Prospective students and community members will be able to learn about the nursing program, tour the lab, meet current students and faculty as well as chat with a program advisor.

UNBC president Dr. Geoff Payne and faculty of human and health sciences dean Dr. Rebecca Schiff will be in attendance at the open house.

The program is designed for individuals with previous experience and achievement in university-level education who are interested in careers as registered nurses.

The program runs for five consecutive semesters, which is equal to about two and a half years.

Report an error

Read our guiding principles

Thanks for reading!

We appreciate you for reading our articles in 2022! We have a bunch of ideas for 2023 but we need your help

By becoming a Supporter, you ensure that local news is covered plus help us expand into new areas such as podcasts, events, and more

Learn More

More stories you might like

Avatar photo

Shailynn Foster

shailynn@moosefm.ca

Shailynn Foster is a news reporter for energeticcity.ca. Shailynn has been writing since she was 7 years old, but only recently started her journey as a journalist. Shailynn was born and raised in Fort St. John and she watches way too much YouTube, Netflix and Disney+ during the week while playing DND on the weekends.