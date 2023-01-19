FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Construction companies in northern B.C. are struggling to find skilled workers, yet some are hopeful about the industry’s future.

The report showed that 92 per cent of construction companies in the north said they aren’t finding enough workers in 2023.

This isn’t an issue isolated to the north. According to the ICBA report, four-fifths of contractors in B.C. report that they can’t find the workers they need.

Despite the struggles in finding workers, ICBA reports that 75 per cent of construction companies in northern B.C. expect an increase in work in 2023, and 42 per cent of companies in the north have hit company revenues of $5 million or higher.

Furthermore, the province’s average hourly rate for tradespeople is still increasing. In 2022, the average wage was $31.94 an hour, with ICBA projecting that 2023 will see that number rise to $33.85 an hour.

ICBA President Chris Gardner said that despite previous years’ unease, the road ahead is looking bright for the industry.

“The bright light for contractors is that the market remains busy,” Gardner said.

“And for the men and women working in construction, this means opportunities and lots of them.”

The full ICBA State of the Industry report can be read below:

