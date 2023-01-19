CAMPBELL RIVER, B.C. — Residents of two condominiums in Campbell River, B.C., spent the night out of their suites after a landslide on the hill behind their homes.

A release from the City of Campbell River says the slide happened about 7 p.m. Tuesday, affecting the Hillside Place and neighbouring Beechwood Manor condos.

The city says no one was hurt, but evacuation of the buildings at 738 and 758 Island Highway South was ordered as a precaution.

Acting city manager Drew Hadfield says the situation is stable and crews continue to monitor the slide area.

A reception centre has been opened for affected residents.

More details were expected after the site could be checked in daylight.

