FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A white circular pill that was found in a chocolate bar given out on Halloween last year has been identified as Ibuprofen, according to Fort St. John RCMP.

Police received a report on November 1st, 2022, of suspicious Halloween candy after a full-sized Aero chocolate bar was found containing the pill.

The pill was sent in for drug analysis and was revealed to be Ibuprofen, said the RCMP in a release on Thursday.

“Placing an unknown pill inside a child’s treat undermines the safety and security of a neighbourhood, but at least in this situation, the pill was found, and no child was harmed ,” said Constable Chad Neustaeter, Media Relations Officer for the Fort St John RCMP.

“ This was an isolated incident, and the parent that found the pill did the right thing by reporting it to police. “

The Fort St John RCMP has been unable to determine the origin of the chocolate bar and asks that anyone who has information on this matter contact the detachment at 250-787-8100.

For those wishing to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.northernbccrimestoppers.ca.

