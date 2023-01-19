

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John Elks Speed Skating Club will welcome speed skaters for the B.C. Long Track Championships and all-age FUNale competition this weekend.

The event will be the first provincial long track championship the Elks have hosted since the 2019-2020 season.

The provincial-level competition gives skaters from within the province with qualifying time standards the opportunity to earn championship medals in their age categories.

Skaters from outside of B.C. and skaters without qualifying time standards can compete with a chance to develop their skills and work on their personal bests.

The event takes place at the Pomeroy Sport Centre skating oval on January 21st and 22nd.

Admission is free to the public, and the event will be live-streamed on the Elks’ YouTube channel for those unable to attend.

